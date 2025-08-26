Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Trading 16.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report) shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 496,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 386,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36.

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).

