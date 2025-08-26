IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.30. 5,218,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,506,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.54.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $104,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 711,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,721,555.58. This represents a 78.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $136,550,889.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,883,244.77. The trade was a 90.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in IonQ by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

