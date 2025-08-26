UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $235.70, but opened at $226.35. UCB shares last traded at $226.35, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UCB to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

