Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.80. 72,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 52,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on VENU. Northland Securities began coverage on Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venu currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $555.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Venu news, Director David Lavigne sold 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $72,972.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,897.76. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay W. Roth sold 18,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $247,537.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,310,122 shares in the company, valued at $125,128,039.68. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,736 shares of company stock worth $1,613,691 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VENU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Venu in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Venu in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Venu in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Venu in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Venu in the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

