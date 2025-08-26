Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($15.20) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.66), with a volume of 6462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035.05 ($13.93).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARBB
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.50 EPS for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arbuthnot Banking Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Just Had Its Best Day in 2 Months—Here’s What It Means
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Retail Roundup: Key Winners and Losers After Q2 Earnings
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Big Analyst Revisions Could Be Ahead for SoFi Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.