Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($15.20) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.66), with a volume of 6462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035.05 ($13.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARBB

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £176.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 985.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 941.62.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.50 EPS for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.