Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.09), with a volume of 7229096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.72 ($0.08).

Tavistock Investments Trading Up 10.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.45. The firm has a market cap of £30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £44,000. Corporate insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

