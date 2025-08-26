LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DYLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,874. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

