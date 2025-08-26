Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 419,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 201,779 shares.The stock last traded at $16.10 and had previously closed at $16.51.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ORANY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orange from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 407.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
