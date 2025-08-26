Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$103.37 and last traded at C$103.25, with a volume of 1723998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$100.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total value of C$1,606,718.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,666.20. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. Also, Director Ana Arsov acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$94.49 per share, with a total value of C$283,470.00. Insiders have sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $7,748,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

