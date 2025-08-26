Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.19), with a volume of 160421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.55 ($0.20).

Time Out Group Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42. The firm has a market cap of £49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.21.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

