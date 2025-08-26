Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 88.4% increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,071. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Price: Insiders Signal a Bottom
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Ubiquiti’s 30% Jump: Why This Was a Turnaround, Not Just a Trend
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Southern Company: From Nuclear Risk to AI Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.