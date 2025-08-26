Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 88.4% increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,071. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.