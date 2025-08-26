Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 102,419 shares.The stock last traded at $1.63 and had previously closed at $1.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, July 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AFLYY
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 137.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Price: Insiders Signal a Bottom
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Ubiquiti’s 30% Jump: Why This Was a Turnaround, Not Just a Trend
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Southern Company: From Nuclear Risk to AI Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.