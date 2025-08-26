Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 102,419 shares.The stock last traded at $1.63 and had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, July 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 137.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

