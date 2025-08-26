Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 62,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 65,337 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $9.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALN. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valneva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.28 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. Research analysts forecast that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Valneva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $8,240,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

