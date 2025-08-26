Gabelli Funds LLC Has $42.92 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 65,034 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.96.

AVGO stock opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

