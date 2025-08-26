Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Stephen Feider Sells 4,413 Shares

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNXGet Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $75,065.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,006.03. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Feider also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 19th, Stephen Feider sold 5,587 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $95,146.61.
  • On Monday, June 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $26,781.33.

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

BBNX stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,013. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBNX. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,346,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,990,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,337,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,817,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBNX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Beta Bionics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beta Bionics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

