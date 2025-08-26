Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $3,753,318.32 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 17,054,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,738,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 107.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

