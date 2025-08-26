Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells 787,681 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 975,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07.
- On Thursday, August 21st, Travis Boersma sold 461,948 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $29,135,060.36.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 3.9%
NYSE:BROS traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,995. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Buffett’s Wisdom Could Spell Trouble for Palantir Shorts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Petrobras: Why Traders Are Betting Big on a Shareholder Payout
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tesla Just Had Its Best Day in 2 Months—Here’s What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.