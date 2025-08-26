Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells 787,681 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 975,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07.

On Thursday, August 21st, Travis Boersma sold 461,948 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $29,135,060.36.

NYSE:BROS traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,995. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

