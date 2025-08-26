SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 15.1% – Should You Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.51 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.42 ($0.22). 26,891,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 6,441,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.26 ($0.19).

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock has a market cap of £615.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.82.

Insider Activity at SolGold

In other news, insider Paul Smith bought 41,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, for a total transaction of £4,183.10. Insiders acquired 185,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,420 over the last three months. 52.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

