Head to Head Comparison: Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) vs. Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Colruyt and Samsonite Group are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Colruyt shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Colruyt and Samsonite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Samsonite Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

Profitability

Colruyt pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Samsonite Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Samsonite Group pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Colruyt and Samsonite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Samsonite Group 8.46% 20.66% 6.28%

Volatility & Risk

Colruyt has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsonite Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colruyt and Samsonite Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt $11.77 billion 0.47 $362.36 million N/A N/A Samsonite Group $3.59 billion 0.85 $345.70 million $1.04 10.56

Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Samsonite Group.

Summary

Samsonite Group beats Colruyt on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Samsonite Group

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. It sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

