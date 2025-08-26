StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 179,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 54,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Down 9.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

