Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – August 26th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury watches and premium automobiles—targeted at affluent consumers. These businesses leverage strong brand identity and pricing power to generate above-average margins, making their stocks sensitive to shifts in global wealth, consumer confidence and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

RealReal (REAL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Read More