JOY (TSE:JOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 97151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

JOY Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$185.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87.

Get JOY alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JOY

In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.04 per share, with a total value of C$172,380.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 170,200 shares of company stock worth $327,844. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JOY Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.