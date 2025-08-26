Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock Price Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.24. 157,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 202,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 9.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAZE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

About Maze Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

