iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 27480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 579,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

