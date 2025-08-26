iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 27480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla Just Had Its Best Day in 2 Months—Here’s What It Means
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Retail Roundup: Key Winners and Losers After Q2 Earnings
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Big Analyst Revisions Could Be Ahead for SoFi Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.