Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 87261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Bloom Burton cut Microbix Biosystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.
Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.
