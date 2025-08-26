LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 629,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 144,619 shares.The stock last traded at $30.40 and had previously closed at $30.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LeGrand Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, analysts predict that LeGrand SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

See Also

