Viking (NYSE:VIK) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 540731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get Viking alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Viking Trading Up 2.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Viking by 400.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,577,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $236,911,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Viking by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,279,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Viking by 4,840.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,321,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Viking by 1,972.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,385,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.