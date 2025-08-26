Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) versus Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Head-To-Head Review

Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orla Mining and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orla Mining N/A N/A N/A Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orla Mining and Gold Royalty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orla Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gold Royalty $12.38 million 46.07 -$26.76 million ($0.01) -334.50

Orla Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Orla Mining and Gold Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orla Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gold Royalty 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gold Royalty has a consensus target price of $4.18, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Orla Mining.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Orla Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Monitor Gold project covering approximately 2,800 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Orla Mining Ltd. in June 2015. Orla Mining Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.