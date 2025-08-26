Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.02. Asahi Glass shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.

Asahi Glass Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

About Asahi Glass

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

