Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.45. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

