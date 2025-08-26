Michael Szabados Sells 4,000 Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,092.49. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 705,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

