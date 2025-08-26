Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $134,191.20 in Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 1,320 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $134,191.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,534.32. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A Brent King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $918,259.36.

On Thursday, July 17th, A Brent King sold 6,335 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00.

On Friday, July 11th, A Brent King sold 7,865 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $747,175.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76.

On Thursday, May 29th, A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,252. Performance Food Group Company has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,198 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

