Head-To-Head Comparison: Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) & Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mingteng International and Niu Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mingteng International $10.12 million 8.62 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $450.49 million 0.86 -$26.47 million ($0.26) -19.08

Mingteng International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Niu Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mingteng International and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies -3.85% -15.68% -5.28%

Volatility and Risk

Mingteng International has a beta of -1.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mingteng International beats Niu Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

