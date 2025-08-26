nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.194. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.1 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.770-0.800 EPS.
nCino Stock Up 1.1%
NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,967. nCino has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other nCino news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $127,889.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,733,054.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $114,054.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,417.55. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $26,238,000. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $7,934,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in nCino by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,052,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after buying an additional 220,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in nCino by 3,932.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 167,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $4,163,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
