nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.194. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.1 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.770-0.800 EPS.

nCino Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,967. nCino has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $127,889.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,733,054.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $114,054.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,417.55. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $26,238,000. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $7,934,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in nCino by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,052,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after buying an additional 220,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in nCino by 3,932.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 167,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $4,163,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

