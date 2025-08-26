Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRINZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,410. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

