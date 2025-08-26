Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Ooma updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.870-0.890 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 364,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Ooma has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

In other Ooma news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,268.79. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 9,491 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $120,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 65,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,737.10. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $666,657 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ooma by 225.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 503.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ooma by 203.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

