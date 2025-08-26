Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 426,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 62,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Grizzly Discoveries Trading Down 25.0%
The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
