Joan Hooper Sells 970 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan Hooper sold 970 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,652.14. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Itron Stock Up 0.0%
ITRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.06. The company had a trading volume of 994,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,773. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
