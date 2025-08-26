Joan Hooper Sells 970 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan Hooper sold 970 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,652.14. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ITRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.06. The company had a trading volume of 994,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,773. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 29.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 62,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Itron by 8.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Itron by 434.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

