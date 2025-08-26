Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Justin Patrick Sells 388 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Patrick sold 388 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itron Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,773. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 21.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 943,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

