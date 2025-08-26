Curtis Vanhyfte Sells 5,082 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $821,587.74. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Wednesday, August 6th, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,094. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,235,000 after buying an additional 197,880 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 132.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,561,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,913,000 after buying an additional 889,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $93,627,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 118.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,933,000 after buying an additional 689,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.