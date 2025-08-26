BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.260-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.336. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. UBS Group raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

BOX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 4,377,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. BOX has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,125.78. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,504 shares of company stock worth $3,363,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,995.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 68.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

