Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) CFO Sells $524,092.20 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Dec sold 11,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $524,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,434.54. This represents a 90.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 372,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,084. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.