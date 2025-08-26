PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55, Zacks reports. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. PVH updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 10.750-11.00 EPS.

PVH stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. 2,306,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. PVH has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $226,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $240,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at $468,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

