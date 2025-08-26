Insider Selling: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) CEO Sells 1,017,198 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,017,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $2,075,083.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,580,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,585,068.64. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,184,108 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $2,415,580.32.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 243 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $486.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 81,604 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $164,024.04.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $537,325.26.
- On Tuesday, July 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 121,597 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $243,194.00.
- On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $1,359,187.30.
- On Friday, July 18th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $18,306.00.
loanDepot Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,992. The firm has a market cap of $673.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.35. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.40 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.30.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
