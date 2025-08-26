Critical Comparison: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sirius XM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sirius XM and WhereverTV Broadcasting”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM $8.90 billion 0.88 -$1.67 billion ($6.75) -3.43 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius XM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sirius XM and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM 5 3 4 1 2.08 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sirius XM currently has a consensus target price of $26.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Sirius XM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius XM and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM -26.41% 3.73% 1.51% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -58.82%

Volatility & Risk

Sirius XM has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.75, meaning that its share price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sirius XM beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. This segment also distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its website; podcasts, including true crime, news, politics, music, comedy, sports, and entertainment; and offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data, remote vehicles diagnostic, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. In addition, this segment provides music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; graphic information related to road closings, traffic flow, and incident data for consumers with in-vehicle navigation systems; real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes; and music programming and commercial-free music services for office, restaurants, and other business. Its Pandora and Off-platform segment operates music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform, which offers personalized experience for listener through computers, tablets, mobile devices, vehicle speakers, and connected devices; and provides advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Free Report)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.