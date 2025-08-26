Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Director Edgar Jr. Giesinger Sells 10,000 Shares

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Edgar Jr. Giesinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,990.16. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.14. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,437,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

