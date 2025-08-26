Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $904,069.98 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 102,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,995. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

