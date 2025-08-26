Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 7137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.08.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 5.2%

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.21, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.