Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 50362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.