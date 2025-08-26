Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.752. The company issued revenue guidance of $728.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.5 million. Okta also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.330-3.380 EPS.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. 11,505,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,687. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.41). Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH raised its holdings in Okta by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.